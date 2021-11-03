UN chief speaks highly of President Xi's proposals on addressing climate change

Xinhua) 08:53, November 03, 2021

GLASGOW, Britain, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposals of upholding multilateral consensus, focusing on concrete actions and accelerating the green transition to address global climate change.

Guterres made positive comments Monday on Xi's written statement for the World Leaders Summit at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change when he held talks with Xie Zhenhua, special representative of Xi and China's special envoy for climate change, and Zhao Yingmin, head of the Chinese delegation to COP26 and vice minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Guterres said he hopes the Chinese delegation would, as always, give full play to its influence at COP26, strengthen communication and coordination with all parties, and contribute to the success of COP26.

The two sides also exchanged views in depth on issues that include strengthening pragmatic cooperation among all parties, promoting the green transition, enhancing political mutual trust between the South and North, fulfilling the pledges of financial and technical support to developing countries, and working together to cope with climate change.

