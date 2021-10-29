Home>>
COP26 to be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow
(Xinhua) 10:04, October 29, 2021
A ULEZ (ultra low emission zone) sign is seen in London, Britain, Oct. 26, 2021. The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)
