COP26 to be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow

Xinhua) 10:04, October 29, 2021

A ULEZ (ultra low emission zone) sign is seen in London, Britain, Oct. 26, 2021. The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)