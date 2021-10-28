Chinese Ambassador bids farewell to Australia as tenure completes

October 28, 2021

CANBERRA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye has bid farewell to people from political circle, business, academia, local governments, diplomatic missions and overseas Chinese community before completing his tour of duty.

Through meetings, phone calls and correspondence, he extended his gratitude for their support and assistance during his more than five years' term, and expressed appreciation for their efforts and contributions to promoting China-Australia friendship and cooperation, said a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Australia on Thursday.

He emphasized that a sound and stable China-Australia relationship serves the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples.

The current difficult situation facing China-Australia relations is saddening, Cheng said.

It is hoped that the Australian side will work in the same direction with the Chinese side on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, so as to overcome the difficulties and make joint efforts to bring the bilateral relations back to the right track as soon as possible, he noted.

The Chinese ambassador also thanked the overseas Chinese living in Australia for their efforts to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia, building a bridge of friendship between both peoples.

He wished that they could continue to be participants, builders and promoters of China-Australia relations and inject more positive energy into the bilateral relations.

Cheng arrived in Australia in 2016.

