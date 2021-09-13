After the pandemic: Looking to the future in a spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship and problem-solving

In the last episode, our three guests have had significantly different life experiences, and yet their views on China today have come to coincide with one another. The CEO and President of Cochlear, Dig Hewitt, talks about how his long-game China strategy will reap profits and transform people’s lives. The Australian invention has already helped provide 80,000 people in China with the gift of hearing. Jason Yatsen Li, who has a typical immigrant story as a first-generation Australian born to Chinese parents, now runs a corporate advisory company as well as chairing an investment firm. Jenny Jia, like many bewildered overseas Chinese student who encountered difficulties in Australia upon taking up studies in the country, now owns and operates a very successful business helping newly arrived Chinese students readjust while living abroad.

The host Tim Harcourt concludes by recounting that if there has been one common theme from the many people interviewed in this series, it is that armed with their many lessons life ‘after the pandemic’ holds out great possibilities and hope for the future.

