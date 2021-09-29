Chinese Consulate General in Sydney holds online reception to celebrate 72nd anniversary of PRC’s founding

The Chinese Consulate General in Sydney holds an online reception to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

SYDNEY, Sept. 29 (People’s Daily Online) – Oct.1, 2021 marks the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The Chinese Consulate General in Sydney held an online reception on Sept. 28 to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

Zhou Limin, Consul General (Ambassadorial Rank) of the People’s Republic of China in Sydney, delivers a speech.

In his remarks, Consul General Zhou Limin reviewed the remarkable achievements that China has made under the leadership of the Communist Party of China since the founding of the People's Republic of China 72 years ago, and especially in recent years. Additionally, he pointed out that China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, develop friendly cooperation with other countries on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit, and promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind. He reiterated that the Chinese Consulate General will continue to work with people from all walks of life in New South Wales to push for more fruitful exchanges and cooperation between China and NSW so as to inject more positive energy into China-Australia relations.

Governor Margaret Beazley offers her congratulations.

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, Premier Gladys Berejiklian and friends from all sectors across the state sent their congratulatory messages. They lauded the good relations between NSW and China, and expressed their best wishes for a stronger and more fruitful relationship between the two sides.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian of NSW offers her congratulations.

In addition, representatives from all sectors of the Chinese community in Australia, overseas Chinese, Chinese institutions, as well as Chinese students all extended their congratulations. They gave their best wishes to all Chinese and overseas Chinese for wishing them a happy National Day, relaying their hopes for China to be a prosperous and peaceful nation.

Representatives of the Chinese students studying in NSW offer their congratulations.

