China to deepen trust, communication, cooperation with Greece: FM

Xinhua) 09:42, October 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the COSCO Shipping Pisces approaching Piraeus port, Greece.(Xinhua/Wu Lu)

China and Greece have the wisdom and ability to develop bilateral relations independently without being interfered, and to play a greater leading role in the unity and friendship of all countries in the world, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

ATHENS, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China expects to further consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen strategic communication, and deepen practical cooperation with Greece, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his visit to Greece.

By doing so, China and Greece will set an example for the international community of mutual respect and equal treatment between countries of different sizes, solidarity, cooperation and mutual benefit among countries with different systems, and exchanges, mutual learning and common development among countries with different cultures, Wang said during the visit at the invitation of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

This will demonstrate to the international community that China and Greece are committed to developing comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said in a written interview with Greek newspaper Ta Nea (The News).

China is confident to work with the international community to host a "simple, safe, and wonderful" Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Wang said, adding that China welcomes Greek athletes to actively participate in the Winter Olympics.

A staff member displays the flame lantern during the welcoming ceremony for the flame of Olympic Winter Games at the Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Wang noted that from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Greece has been actively supporting the Olympic cooperation between the two countries and jointly opposing the politicization of sports.

As an outstanding achievement of China-Greece maritime cooperation, China's COSCO Shipping investment in Greece's Piraeus Port has become a model for China-Greece and China-EU cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road, he said, adding that with the joint efforts of both sides, the Piraeus Port has rapidly developed into the largest port in the Mediterranean area and has made positive contributions to the economic development of Greece.

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows the Piraeus Port in Greece. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Moreover, China will accelerate the expansion of oil tanker terminals and other key projects, focus on energy conservation, emission reduction and digital construction, and continue to enhance the hub status and operational capabilities of the Piraeus Port, so as to build it into a world-class port with diversified development of both land and sea, Wang said.

As to the relations between Greece and Turkey, Wang said maintaining good relations between the two countries is conducive to regional peace and stability and conforms to the common interests of countries in the region and the international community.

It is delightful to see that both Greece and Turkey have recently expressed their willingness to resolve disputes through negotiations, Wang said, adding that China hopes that both sides will firmly grasp the general direction of promoting regional peace, stability and development, resolve historical issues and differences through dialogue and negotiations, so as to jointly boost the development and prosperity of the region.

As to the tripartite security partnership AUKUS, established recently by the United States, Britain and Australia with the plan to carry out nuclear-powered submarine cooperation, Wang stressed that this will inevitably bring about the risk of nuclear proliferation and may trigger a new round of arms race, which will cast a shadow on the peace, stability and development of the region, and cause adverse impact to shipping safety. Therefore, the international community should jointly oppose it, he added.

Both China and Greece are countries of ancient civilizations, Wang said, adding that he believes that the two countries have the wisdom and ability to develop bilateral relations independently without being interfered, and to play a greater leading role in the unity and friendship of all countries in the world.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)