Greece attaches great importance to developing relations with China: PM

Xinhua) 09:05, October 28, 2021

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Athens, Greece, Oct. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Greece and China have extensive and profound civilizations and have many similarities, offering ideological enlightenment for resolving today's geopolitical conflicts, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during his meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

ATHENS, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Greece attaches great importance to developing relations with China and never agrees with any anti-China argument, said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday.

With the joint efforts of both sides, the cooperation on the Piraeus Port project has achieved great success, Mitsotakis said, adding that Greece is willing to take the launching of the China-Greece Year of Culture and Tourism this year as an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields and welcome more Chinese tourists to come to Greece after the epidemic is over.

The Greek side highly appreciates the important achievements China has made in the field of environmental protection, and is willing to expand bilateral cooperation in green development, scientific and technological innovation, and jointly tackle global challenges such as climate change, he said.

Performers dance at the Greece pavilion during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Greece and China have extensive and profound civilizations and have many similarities, offering ideological enlightenment for resolving today's geopolitical conflicts, Mitsotakis said, adding that this year a philosophy forum on Aristotle and Confucius will be held in Greece, a platform aimed to deepen the exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations.

For his part, Wang said that China and Greece are the representatives of the two civilizations of the East and the West, and the peoples of the two countries have friendly feelings towards each other.

The China-Greece Year of Culture and Tourism is expected to inject new vitality into bilateral relations, Wang said, noting that a few days ago, the lighting of the flame and torch relay of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was successfully completed in Greece, injecting positive energy into the Olympic spirit.

The electric bus Yutong U12 from China is seen starting its first route in Athens, Greece, Oct. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

China is willing to work with Greece to promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, build the Port of Piraeus into a world-class one, accelerate the construction of the China-Europe Land-Sea Express Line and expand cooperation in new areas such as renewable energy, he said.

In terms of China-EU relations, the Chinese foreign minister said that there are no fundamental conflicts of interest or geopolitical conflicts between China and Europe.

Both sides support multi-polarization and democratic international relations as well as the promotion of multilateralism. They also support the United Nations in playing the core role in international affairs and political settlement of regional disputes, Wang said.

Photo taken on April 16, 2018 shows cargo containers of China Railway Express at Duisburg Intermodal Terminal (DIT) in Duisburg, Germany. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)

China and Europe are partners, not rivals, and cooperation between the two sides is far greater than their differences, Wang said, adding that both sides should revitalize China-EU relations through equal dialogue in the spirit of mutual respect. He hoped that Greece will play a constructive role in the stable development of China-EU ties.

Mizotakis echoed Wang by saying that Greece supports the EU in developing friendly relations with China and believes that Europe and China can achieve long-term and healthy development of bilateral relations through adequate communication and exchanges.

Greece is the first stop of Wang's European tour, which will also take him to Serbia, Albania and Italy this week.

Children perform martial arts during an event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year at the Athens International Airport in Athens, Greece, on Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

