White paper elaborates on China's initiatives in tackling climate change

Xinhua) 15:17, October 27, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Addressing climate change is a cause shared by all of humanity. Faced with unprecedented challenges in global climate governance, the international community needs to respond with unprecedented ambition and action, said a white paper released Wednesday by the State Council Information Office.

The white paper, titled "Responding to Climate Change: China's Policies and Actions," called on the international community to commit to sustainable development, multilateralism, the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, win-win cooperation and concrete actions.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)