Prevention and control measures taken to curb spread of COVID-19 in Yinchuan, NW China
(Xinhua) 09:11, October 27, 2021
Staff members register personal information of a resident for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound locked down due to COVID-19 resurgence in Jinfeng District, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
