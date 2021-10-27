Languages

Prevention and control measures taken to curb spread of COVID-19 in Yinchuan, NW China

(Xinhua) 09:11, October 27, 2021

Staff members register personal information of a resident for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound locked down due to COVID-19 resurgence in Jinfeng District, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


Photos

