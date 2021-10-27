Chinese, Qatari FMs discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

Xinhua) 08:43, October 27, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) touches elbows with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani before their talks in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Yuanyong)

DOHA, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held talks here with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which they discussed the bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan.

Noting that China and Qatar are important strategic partners, Wang said China appreciates Qatar's commitment to developing friendship with China and deepening the bilateral cooperation.

China is ready to work with Qatar to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, through jointly building the Belt and Road with high quality, signing an implementation plan at an early date, expanding cooperation in all areas, and pushing for new progress in the China-Qatar strategic partnership, he said.

Wang said China appreciates Qatar's active mediation and the unique role it plays on the Afghan issue.

"China is willing to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with Qatar to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and contribute to regional peace and stability as well as world prosperity and development," he said.

China hopes that Qatar will take an active part in the Global Development Initiative and join the China-Arab Data Security Cooperation Initiative as soon as possible, so as to jointly promote global sustainable development and healthy development of digital economy, Wang said.

For his part, the Qatari top diplomat lauded the great leaps achieved in developing the bilateral ties in recent years, adding that Qatar highly appreciates China's adherence to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and the equality of all countries, big or small.

Qatar is ready to work with China to expand mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road, he stressed.

Saying that China is the most important investment destination for Qatar in Asia, Mohammed expressed Qatar's willingness to increase investment in China and actively explore trilateral cooperation.

He stressed that Qatar supports the Global Development Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and will take an active approach to the China-Arab Data Security Cooperation Initiative.

On the situation in Afghanistan, the two sides agreed that the international community should take practical actions to ease the possible humanitarian crisis and promote the situation in a direction conducive to maintaining stability in Afghanistan as well as regional peace and security.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)