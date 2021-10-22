Chinese-Canadian wins Chopin piano contest in Poland
WARSAW, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese-Canadian Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu has won the 18th Chopin international piano competition held here, the competition's jury announced Thursday.
The 24-year-old musician topped a field of 160 young musicians from all over the globe in what is considered one of the most prestigious piano competitions in the world.
Liu played his set of Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Opus 11 on Wednesday evening, being the final competitor to take the stage.
Alexander Gadijev, representing Italia and Slovenia, and Kyohei Sorita of Japan jointly took the second place.
The competition, organized by the Fryderyk Chopin Institute, is normally held every 5 years, but was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All competitors were required to test for COVID-19 before the start of the main competition.
