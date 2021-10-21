1 dead, 33 injured in restaurant explosion in northeast China

Xinhua) 11:06, October 21, 2021

SHENYANG, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and another 33 injured after an explosion Thursday at a restaurant in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, according to the local publicity department.

The blast took place at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday at the restaurant in Taiyuannan Street in Heping District, according to the district publicity department.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

