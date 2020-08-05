Warehouse collapse kills four in northeast China

Four people were found dead after a warehouse collapsed in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, according to the local publicity department.

They were among nine people who got trapped in the collapse, and their identities are being determined.

The accident happened at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday in a warehouse of a food company in the city's Daoli District. More than 350 personnel have begun rescue work.

The rescuers are searching for the rest of the trapped.

The owner, lessee, and lessor of the premises have been detained, and an investigation is underway.