Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch "can't wait for" Beijing Olympics

Xinhua) 09:24, October 20, 2021

WARSAW, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Poland's multiple Olympic gold medalist and world champion ski jumper Kamil Stoch said he can't wait for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The gold medalist at both Sochi and PyeongChang Winter Games, as well as world champion in Val di Fiemme and Lahti, discussed his Olympic preparations during an interview with local media published on Tuesday.

"We have a training cycle set out throughout the year and we stick to it. October is always a very difficult time for us as we have training and a lot of sponsorship obligations. You have to do it wisely so as not to lose your energy," the ski jumper explained.

The main target for Stoch in the new season is to win gold next February. The Pole is believed to be one of the strongest favorites to stand on the top of the podium in Beijing.

"This is a really special time as the Winter Olympics is approaching. For every athlete, the Olympic competition is a great celebration. Now it's time for us to calm down and prepare, both in the head and the body. This season is going to be great in general. There are many nice contests waiting for us along the way. I cannot wait," Stoch added.

For the Pole, the competition in Beijing will be special, as he will become only the fourth Polish athlete to take part in five Winter Olympics.

"My first time was in Turin in 2006, so I will compete in Beijing 16 years after my Olympic debut. I'm happy and I think it's a great achievement," the 34-year-old noted.

According to Stoch, Poland's ski jumping team will be prepared well for the Beijing Games.

"We have a great team. And I'm not talking only about the ski jumpers, but most of all about the training staff. They work practically 24 hours a day. They create the conditions for us to develop. In this respect, we are perhaps the best jumping group in the world," Stoch concluded.

