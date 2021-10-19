We Are China

Scenery of Hanfeng Lake in Chongqing

Xinhua) 14:27, October 19, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2021 shows the sunset scenery of Hanfeng Lake in Kaizhou District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

