Residents spend leisure time in waterside walkway built in Yunyang district of Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:43, October 15, 2021

A woman exercises at at a waterside park in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 14, 2021. A 33km waterside walkway, which links six areas and eight parks in different themes along two rivers, was built in Yunyang district of Chongqing, providing residents a nice place to spend their leisure time. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

