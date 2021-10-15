Home>>
Residents spend leisure time in waterside walkway built in Yunyang district of Chongqing
(Xinhua) 08:43, October 15, 2021
A woman exercises at at a waterside park in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 14, 2021. A 33km waterside walkway, which links six areas and eight parks in different themes along two rivers, was built in Yunyang district of Chongqing, providing residents a nice place to spend their leisure time. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
