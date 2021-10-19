China sends COVID-19 task forces to 4 provincial-level regions

Xinhua) 10:06, October 19, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2021 shows the red leaves in Zhaojiamao Village of Guta Town, Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Task forces have been dispatched to four of China's provincial-level regions, including Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Shaanxi and Ningxia, to guide local COVID-19 response efforts.

The working teams were sent by the National Health Commission and the national administration of disease prevention and control, according to authorities on Monday.

