Home>>
China sends COVID-19 task forces to 4 provincial-level regions
(Xinhua) 10:06, October 19, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2021 shows the red leaves in Zhaojiamao Village of Guta Town, Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Task forces have been dispatched to four of China's provincial-level regions, including Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Shaanxi and Ningxia, to guide local COVID-19 response efforts.
The working teams were sent by the National Health Commission and the national administration of disease prevention and control, according to authorities on Monday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Live-action performance “china” debuts in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi
- Olympic Flame for Beijing 2022 Winter Games lit in Ancient Olympia
- Spectacular dance performance celebrating Double Ninth Festival in Henan wows audience
- Improvement of underwater ecosystem in Fenjiezhou Island in Hainan attracts more marine creatures
Related Stories
- Over 2.227 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- North China city starts mass testing after new infection
- 6th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Laos
- Over 2.222 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Chinese vice premier stresses COVID-19 containment in fall-winter season
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.