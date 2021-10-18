Interview: China active contributor to UN, says ITU chief

Xinhua) 16:59, October 18, 2021

GENEVA, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- "After China restored its lawful seat in the United Nations in 1971, it is no longer an outsider, but an active participant, promoter and contributor to the cause of the United Nations," Zhao Houlin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), has said.

The restoration of China's lawful seat at the United Nations is a great diplomatic victory for China and also a milestone for the United Nations, Zhao said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

On Oct. 25, 1971, the UN General Assembly at its 26th session adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority. It decided to restore all lawful rights of the People's Republic of China at the United Nations and recognize the representatives of its government as the only legitimate UN representatives of China.

Zhao said that in the past 50 years, China has actively promoted the development of the UN cause: China has continuously developed into the second largest economy in the world; It actively provides solutions to the major issues of the United Nations.

When asked about China's contributions to the United Nations, Zhao said with its continuous development, China is playing an increasingly important role in the United Nations in strengthening its authority, maintaining the world peace, and promoting global economic growth, and "China has always been brave to assume its responsibilities."

China supports the international system with the United Nations as its core, supports multilateralism, and calls for building a community with a shared future for mankind, he said. These voices have been warmly welcomed by UN members.

He added that the inclusiveness and eclecticism of multilateralism, in a sense, conforms with Chinese culture and philosophy.

In the past 50 years, Zhao said, China has benefited from participating in the affairs of the United Nations, and in return enhanced the authority and crisis response capabilities of the United Nations.

"A more prosperous China will make greater contributions to the cause of the United Nations, and will work with the UN member states to play a more active role in the early arrival of a community with a shared future for mankind." he concluded.

Established in 1865, the ITU is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for all matters related to information and communication technologies.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)