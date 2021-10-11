Finding amazing wildlife in China

This video presents a selection of fantastic animals and plants living across China.

China has achieved remarkable results in biodiversity conservation. Since China set up its first nature reserve in 1956, the country has safeguarded 71 percent of its wild animal and plant species under State-level protection and 90 percent of its terrestrial ecosystem types including forests, grasslands, deserts and wetlands.

China leads the world in forest resource growth and has identified about 200 new varieties of plants per annum over the past decade.

With expanding space of habitats, more and more rare and endangered species unique to China have returned to the wild.

China also launched campaigns to expand wildlife population through artificial breeding and then reintroducing them to natural habitats in a phased manner. Many endangered species including pandas and Tibetan antelopes have been downgraded on the list of species at risk of extinction.

Teams of staff responsible for wildlife protection have made persistent efforts including feeding, assistance, patrol and rescue.

China actively shares its achievements and experience in biodiversity conservation with the globe, and unremittingly contributes to the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

