China strengthens law enforcement to prevent online gaming addiction among minors

Xinhua) 11:07, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up supervision and law enforcement efforts in the online gaming market to prevent addiction among minors, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) said on Friday.

Law enforcement departments working in the culture market nationwide have been asked to increase the frequency and intensity of law enforcement inspections of online gaming enterprises, with an emphasis on the implementation of management measures, such as real-name registration and logins, to limit online gaming for minors.

The ministry has also ordered strengthened inspections against online games launched without authorization, as well as intensified law enforcement efforts and supervision for business venues providing internet and entertainment services to prevent minors from entering gaming sites.

An MCT official has called on internet enterprises to fulfill their main responsibilities, and has called on the public to submit reports on the failure of online games to implement anti-addiction measures.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)