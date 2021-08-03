Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges relevant politicians to stop obstructing law enforcement, judicial proceedings in HK

Xinhua) 10:05, August 03, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The office of the commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday expressed strong disapproval of and firm opposition against the irresponsible remarks made by some politicians of certain countries like Germany about the Hong Kong High Court's conviction of an offender under the national security law.

The remarks smeared the national security law, obstructed the rule of law and judicial independence of Hong Kong and interfered with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large, said the office.

A spokesperson for the office said in a statement that the defendant Tong Ying-kit deliberately rammed the police line on a public road while displaying a flag reading slogans about "Hong Kong Independence" on the day after the national security law came into effect, injuring three police officers.

He thus seriously violated the national security law, both by engaging in terrorist activities and by inciting others to commit secession and terrorist activities.

"The facts are clear and the evidence is conclusive. Hong Kong judicial authorities performed their duties independently and punished the criminal who endangered national security in accordance with the law and legal procedures," the spokesperson said.

Certain political forces have exerted pressure on Hong Kong judicial proceedings time and again and tried to whitewash anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong, whose purpose is to create chaos in Hong Kong and disrupt the implementation of the national security law, the spokesperson said.

It is obvious that they are using "rule of law" and "freedom" as pretexts to trample on the rule of law and endanger the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

The national security law stipulates that it protects lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents. During the turbulence over proposed legislative amendments, it was the violent activities of anti-China, destabilizing forces that jeopardized the lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people, the spokesperson said.

Since the implementation of the national security law, social order in Hong Kong has been restored, development has resumed, Hong Kong people live a happy life again, and the rule of law in Hong Kong has been better safeguarded.

All fair-minded people would agree that the national security law is a law that protects the security, stability and tranquility of Hong Kong. All slanders and fact-distorting moves of external forces have no market, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson reiterated that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, not a political arena where a small number of forces could behave at their will.

"We urge relevant politicians to recognize the facts, immediately stop obstructing law enforcement and judicial proceedings in Hong Kong, immediately stop undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs as a whole," the spokesperson said.

