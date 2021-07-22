Ministry launches bilingual webpage on int'l law enforcement cooperation

Xinhua) 16:15, July 22, 2021

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Thursday launched a webpage on efforts of Chinese police forces in international law enforcement cooperation, providing relevant information in Chinese and English languages.

The webpage, accessible via the ministry's official website, releases news and related information such as Interpol's actions, policies and laws involving foreigners, foreign companies or foreign trades and investments, and laws and safety tips.

Highlighting the ideas of cooperation, innovation, rule of law and win-win results as the Chinese police's principle for international cooperation, the webpage is dedicated to displaying concepts, measures and achievements of the police in this regard, the MPS said in a statement.

It is expected to help Chinese police forces in vigorously promoting international law enforcement cooperation, so as to inject more positive energy into security, stability and justice globally, the statement added.

