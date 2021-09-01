China retrieves 58,000 relics in law enforcement campaign
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- About 58,000 pieces of cultural relics were retrieved in China's yearlong law enforcement campaign targeting cultural relic-related crimes, said the Ministry of Public Security Tuesday.
During the campaign, initiated on Aug. 31, 2020, police departments across the country solved 2,200 cultural relic-related cases, apprehending more than 4,500 suspects and busting over 450 criminal gangs, the ministry said.
As a result of the campaign, the number of cultural relic criminal cases in 2020 is the smallest since 2013, said the ministry. It added that the number of cultural relics retrieved in the campaign is more than that from the three campaigns since 2017 put together.
During the period, the ministry also teamed up with the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) to improve the security status of museums nationwide.
As cultural relic crime is still relatively prevalent, the ministry and the NCHA have decided to prolong the campaign by a year, said an official with the ministry.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Hong Kong holds cultural relics exhibition in MTR station for first time
- Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges relevant politicians to stop obstructing law enforcement, judicial proceedings in HK
- Ministry launches bilingual webpage on int'l law enforcement cooperation
- Cultural relic-themed creative products receive high praise from consumers
- Chinese police crack over 1,360 cultural relics cases
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.