China, Cambodia to enhance law enforcement cooperation

Xinhua) 11:01, September 30, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Kheng attend a virtual meeting on promoting the Year of Law Enforcement Cooperation between the two countries, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Kheng on Tuesday attended a virtual meeting on promoting the Year of Law Enforcement Cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Zhao called for the two sides to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, promote activities in the Year of Law Enforcement Cooperation between China and Cambodia, and jointly crack down on telecom fraud and online gambling.

Zhao also called for enhanced cooperation in preventing political security risks, implementing drug control and strengthening law enforcement capabilities to promote the building of a community with a shared future between the two countries.

Sar Kheng said Cambodia stands ready to promote the Year of Law Enforcement Cooperation and secure more tangible achievements.

