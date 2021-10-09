Xi calls on all Chinese to forge ahead toward national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 11:05, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to continue to forge ahead toward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

