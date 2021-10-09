Home>>
Xi calls on all Chinese to forge ahead toward national rejuvenation
(Xinhua) 11:05, October 09, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to continue to forge ahead toward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Socialism with Chinese characteristics only correct path toward national rejuvenation: Xi
- Xi stresses overcoming all major risks, challenges impeding China's path to national rejuvenation
- Chinese people, nation must stick together to overcome all risks and challenges on road ahead: Xi
- Chinese people hope to see all peoples of world leading happy, peaceful lives: Xi
- CPC lights beacon of hope for national rejuvenation: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.