China will engage in common efforts to oppose hegemony, power politics: Xi

Xinhua) 11:03, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that China will work to strengthen solidarity with the peoples of all other countries and engage in common efforts to oppose hegemony and power politics.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

