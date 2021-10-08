Library hosts cultural events during National Day holiday in Shijiazhuang, Hebei

Xinhua) 08:53, October 08, 2021

Poeple play Chinese chess on an electronic device at the Shijiazhuang Library in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 6, 2021. The library hosted a series of cultural events to better entertain visitors during the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)