Home>>
Library hosts cultural events during National Day holiday in Shijiazhuang, Hebei
(Xinhua) 08:53, October 08, 2021
Poeple play Chinese chess on an electronic device at the Shijiazhuang Library in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 6, 2021. The library hosted a series of cultural events to better entertain visitors during the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.