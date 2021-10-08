Home>>
China sees 515 million domestic tourist trips during holiday
(Xinhua) 08:23, October 08, 2021
People visit a food street during the week-long National Day holiday in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China saw a total of 515 million domestic tourist trips made during the seven-day National Day holiday, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
The figure was 70.1 percent of trips made during the same period before the COVID-19 epidemic, said the ministry.
Tourism revenue reached 389.06 billion yuan (about 60.38 billion U.S. dollars), a recovery of 59.9 percent of the revenue gained in the same period before the epidemic, the ministry said.
China celebrates its National Day on Oct. 1.
