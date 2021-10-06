Over 2.215 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:20, October 06, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.215 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)