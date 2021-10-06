Home>>
Over 2.215 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:20, October 06, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.215 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.