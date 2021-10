Pic story: medical worker sticks to post during National Day holiday

Ma Yuan checks the condition of a patient at Beijing Haidian Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2021. Ma Yuan, 28, is an orthopedic surgeon at Beijing Haidian Hospital. On the first day of the National Day holiday, Ma was busy as usual, adjusting medical orders, admitting and treating emergency patients and writing medical records. As a front-line medical worker, Ma has been used to the life like this. Although he has less time to accompany his family during holidays, Ma feels that his efforts are worthwhile especially when seeing the patients' pains are alleviated because of his work. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)