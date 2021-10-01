China to expand channels to attract foreign talent

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with foreign experts who have received the Friendship Award in 2020 and 2021, given annually by the Chinese government to honor outstanding foreign experts in China, at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2021. Vice Premier Han Zheng also attended the event. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will further expand channels to attract and utilize foreign talent, improve work permit and visa systems, and create more convenient conditions for them to work and live in China, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

Li made the remarks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing when meeting with foreign experts who had received the Friendship Award in 2020 and 2021, given annually by the Chinese government to honor outstanding foreign experts in China.

He spoke highly of the contributions made by foreign experts in China's reform, opening-up, development, and exchanges between China and foreign countries.

To achieve its development goals, China needs to better leverage the powerful driving force of innovation and the support role of talented people, he said.

"We will keep deepening international cooperation in scientific and technological innovation and integrate into the global innovation network more actively. We will promote international exchanges and cooperation in technology, personnel, and projects, and support scientists around the world to conduct research on mutual challenges," he said.

China will expand its reform and opening-up, continue to optimize the environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, and build a more attractive global innovation center, Li said. China will also continue reform to delegate power, streamline administration, optimize government services, and foster a market-oriented and law-based international business environment.

China will promote fair competition, strictly protect property and intellectual property rights in accordance with the law, and constantly stimulate market vitality and social creativity, he added.

"China's thirst for talent is sincere, and its policy of attracting and respecting talented people is consistent," Li stressed.

The awardees thanked Li and the Chinese government and expressed willingness to continue contributing to China's development.

Vice-Premier Han Zheng, Vice-Premier Liu He, and State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi attended the event.

At the invitation of Li, the foreign experts later attended a reception held to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

