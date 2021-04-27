Li stresses self-discipline in performing govt's duties

April 27, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Qingling village in Guangyuan city, Southwest China's Sichuan province, April 19, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that the government should practice self-discipline in its performance of duties so as to guarantee that this year's goals and tasks set for the country's economic and social development are completed on time.

He made the remark at a State Council meeting on work related to building a clean government.

Policies and measures on tax and fee reduction should be put into practice in order to invigorate market entities, he said.

While financial policies that benefit enterprises should be implemented in a targeted and effective way, financial supervision should be intensified to strictly investigate corruption problems hidden in financial risks, Li said.

He called for strengthening of supervision on investment in areas concerning people's livelihoods, such as employment, education, medicine and elderly care. Any withholding, embezzlement or false claim of such investment should be investigated and punished, he said.

The premier emphasized that the government must truly tighten its belt and honestly cut outlays on nonessential and nonobligatory items, so that the money saved can be used for the people.

Li said at the meeting that reforms to delegate power, streamline administration and optimize government services should be further carried out to better stimulate market vitality and social creativity.

He urged efforts to regulate executive power at the source to further root out corruption and carry out supervision in a fair and just way.

Areas concerning people's lives and public safety should be the targets of key supervision, and illegal activities such as producing and selling counterfeit or substandard goods must be strictly regulated with heavy penalties, Li said.

