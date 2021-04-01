China to take new steps to further transform gov't functions, invigorate market entities

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out new measures to deepen the reform of government functions, in a bid to further energize market players and boost the momentum of development, the State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided on Wednesday.

Solid efforts are needed to maintain stability on the six priority fronts and provide protections in the six key areas. It is imperative to have a keen grasp of the current economic situation and take more concrete measures to provide necessary support and solidify the foundation of stability, so as to promote stable economic operation and improve the quality and efficiency of growth.

"It is critical to maintain stability on the six priority fronts and provide protections in the six key areas. Experience gained from last year shows that efforts in this regard played a vital role in keeping China's economic fundamentals stable," Li said.

The meeting decided on policy steps to create a more enabling employment environment. The number of professions requiring government-approved licenses will be reduced, while the certification of vocational skill grades by private actors will be promoted.

The sound development of new forms of employment will be supported. Occupational injury insurance for flexible employment will be piloted, and the coverage of work injury compensation insurance extended, to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of people engaged in flexible employment.

"While stabilizing full-time employment, we must attach great importance to flexible employment, which holds broad prospects," Li said.

The meeting also called for streamlining the procedures for enterprise-related examination and approval, while reducing the documents, time and fees required. China will accelerate its efforts to achieve the whole-process digitization of trademark and patent registration. The customs inspection rate of law-abiding enterprises and low-risk goods will be reduced, while charges at ports will be reduced or merged.

"We should stay clear-eyed that the foundation of economic recovery and growth needs to be reinforced, if we are to have sound and steady economic development," Li said.

Domestic demand will be boosted. Unwarranted restrictions on the cross-city registration of used cars will be overhauled, while market access for homestays will be eased as appropriate.

The supply of public services in the sphere of livelihoods will be optimized. More inter-provincial services will be provided for matters closely related to people's daily lives. The development of elderly care facilities will be promoted by involving private actors to improve services.

"Market players need to be enabled to play a primary role," said Li, "Since last year, there has been a significant increase in the number of market players, which now totals over 138 million. Over 70 percent are active. We need to support these market players to keep employment stable."

Fair regulation will be further promoted. Both deregulation and oversight will be advanced as needed, while effective oversight will serve as a necessary safeguard for administrative streamlining. Competent departments shall fulfill due oversight responsibilities. Regulatory standards and rules will be refined, and a benchmark system for administrative discretion established.

Compliance oversight will be innovated and stepped up, and matters involving people's life and health and public security will be put under stringent oversight. Deepening the reform of government functions will help foster a more vibrant, fair and efficient market.

"Fair competition will be promoted through fair regulation. Market entities can only get a fair shot at opportunity when there is fair competition," Li said.

