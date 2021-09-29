We Are China

Over 2.206 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

Xinhua) 16:40, September 29, 2021

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community health center in Qingxiu District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.206 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in China as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)