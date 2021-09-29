Home>>
China's highest-altitude mega hydropower plant goes operational
(Xinhua) 13:06, September 29, 2021
CHENGDU, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A mega hydropower plant built at an average altitude of 3,000 meters, the highest one of its kind in China, went into operation on Wednesday.
The first two 500,000-kW power generation units went operational at the Lianghekou hydropower plant on the Yalong River in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, Sichuan Province, marking the operation of the plant with a planned total installed capacity of 3 million kW.
