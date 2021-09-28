China opens Shenzhou-12 return capsule at ceremony

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China held a ceremony Monday to open the capsule of the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft which carried three astronauts back to Earth on Sept. 17.

Space officials, including Hao Chun, director of the China Manned Space Agency, and China's first astronaut Yang Liwei handed over the items taken out of the capsule to various representatives.

Hao said that the Shenzhou-12 crewed mission included more than 10 projects such as space breeding and biological space experiments. China, Hao added, has always attached importance to the development of international projects and contributing to the national economy and people's livelihood since the establishment of the country's manned space project.

Shenzhou-12 was launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on June 17. During the in-orbit flight, space science and technology experiments were carried out, laying a solid foundation for the construction and operation of China's space station.

