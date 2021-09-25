New Chinese vaccine proves 67 pct effective against COVID-19, 79 pct against Delta variant in clinical trial: report

Xinhua) 15:47, September 25, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A new COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals has proven to be 67 percent effective against COVID-19, and 79 percent against the Delta variant in a mass clinical trial, Reuters reported recently.

The vaccine "was 67 percent effective against COVID-19 of any degree of severity and 79 percent against the highly infectious Delta variant in a large trial," the international news organization said in a report published Wednesday, citing Clover's statement.

Besides, the vaccine was 83.7 percent effective against moderate-to-severe cases in the trial, and in particular, 81.7 percent effective against those moderate-to-severe cases caused by Delta, the report said.

The vaccine was also 100 percent effective against hospitalization and severe cases caused by COVID-19, it said.

The Chinese company "would submit the trial data for conditional approval to the World Health Organization and regulators in China and Europe in the fourth quarter of 2021," the report added.

According to Clover's official website, the large trial enrolled more than 30,000 adults and elderly participants at 31 sites in five countries -- the Philippines, Brazil, Colombia, South Africa and Belgium.

