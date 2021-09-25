Home>>
6 terrorists killed in military operation in SW Pakistan
(Xinhua) 15:41, September 25, 2021
ISLAMABAD, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Six terrorists including two commanders were killed when the Pakistani military conducted an operation in the country's southwest Balochistan province, a military statement said on Friday.
The security forces conducted the operation by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists in the area, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.
During the operation, the troops cordoned off a hideout of the militants who opened fire in retaliation to flee from the hideout.
During an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists including two commanders were killed and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the area, the statement added.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pakistan pledges to make all-out efforts to protect Chinese citizens
- China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran to strengthen coordination on Afghan issue
- Xi always has people on mind, says Pakistani president
- China to boost security, anti-terror cooperation with Pakistan
- China 'shocked' and 'condemns' attacks targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan, 'firmly opposes' terrorism: FM
- Suicide attack kills 2 children, injures 3 including Chinese national in Pakistan's Gwadar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.