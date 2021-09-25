6 terrorists killed in military operation in SW Pakistan

Xinhua) 15:41, September 25, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Six terrorists including two commanders were killed when the Pakistani military conducted an operation in the country's southwest Balochistan province, a military statement said on Friday.

The security forces conducted the operation by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists in the area, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

During the operation, the troops cordoned off a hideout of the militants who opened fire in retaliation to flee from the hideout.

During an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists including two commanders were killed and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the area, the statement added.

