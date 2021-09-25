Home>>
China's chief justice calls for closer SCO cooperation
(Xinhua) 15:20, September 25, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Chief Justice Zhou Qiang Friday called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to deepen judicial cooperation and forge a closer SCO community with a shared future.
Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court of China, made the remarks when attending the 16th meeting of supreme court chief justices of the SCO member states via video link.
In his speech, Zhou introduced China's practice and progress in the construction of smart courts and the modernization of its adjudicatory system and capability.
He also called on SCO member states to work together to promote the integration of technology and court works.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- SCO "Peace Mission 2021" live-fire drill conducted in Russia
- "Peace Mission 2021" held in Orenburg, Russia
- SCO to play bigger role in regional, international affairs: Chinese FM
- SCO countries pledge closer cooperation in various areas
- Full text of Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at 21st SCO meeting
- SCO, CSTO member states should join hands to safeguard peace, stability: Xi
- China to help countries in need build capacity, improve people's lives: Xi
- Xi stresses development, rejuvenation for SCO countries through cooperation
- Iran's president calls for closer cooperation with SCO participants
- Experts say Xi's speech at Dushanbe summit to invigorate SCO development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.