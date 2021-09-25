China's chief justice calls for closer SCO cooperation

Xinhua) 15:20, September 25, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Chief Justice Zhou Qiang Friday called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to deepen judicial cooperation and forge a closer SCO community with a shared future.

Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court of China, made the remarks when attending the 16th meeting of supreme court chief justices of the SCO member states via video link.

In his speech, Zhou introduced China's practice and progress in the construction of smart courts and the modernization of its adjudicatory system and capability.

He also called on SCO member states to work together to promote the integration of technology and court works.

