Home>>
SCO "Peace Mission 2021" live-fire drill conducted in Russia
(Xinhua) 09:29, September 24, 2021
ORENBURG, Russia, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Troops participating in the "Peace Mission 2021," a counter-terrorism military exercise for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, conducted a live ammunition drill at the Donguz training range in Orenburg, Russia on Thursday.
The live-fire drill lasted for around an hour. Military equipment such as infantry fighting vehicles and assault vehicles made fierce attacks against the target.
The participants of the "Peace Mission 2021" are from eight SCO member states, namely China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.
The participating troops consist of around 4,000 military personnel, among which over 550 are from China.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- "Peace Mission 2021" held in Orenburg, Russia
- SCO to play bigger role in regional, international affairs: Chinese FM
- SCO countries pledge closer cooperation in various areas
- Full text of Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at 21st SCO meeting
- SCO, CSTO member states should join hands to safeguard peace, stability: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.