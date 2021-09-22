Home>>
China reports zero major accidents, natural disasters during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
(Xinhua) 09:40, September 22, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China reported zero major accidents and natural disasters as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the last day of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
During the holiday, nationwide firefighting and rescue teams sent 19,000 fire trucks and 105,000 firefighters in 8,700 tasks.
A total of 2,331 people were rescued or evacuated during the period, the ministry said.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most significant traditional Chinese festivals, fell on Sept. 21 this year. It is usually marked by family reunions, enjoying sights of the full moon, and eating mooncakes.
