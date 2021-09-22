Foreign observers hail China's role in promoting world peaceful development

Xinhua) 08:30, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China plays a major and constructive role in promoting peaceful development of the world as well as in addressing regional and global problems, experts and politicians have said on the occasion of the International Day of Peace.

Peace is a fundamental determinant of China's domestic and diplomatic policy, said Mahmoud Raya, editor-in-chief of the news website China in Arab Eyes.

Stressing that China has not invaded any other country or region in the world, Raya noted that the Chinese policy is widely accepted by countries around the world.

In terms of the Arab region, China plays a major role in presenting initiatives to solve crises that the region suffered from, Raya added.

Adnan Bourji, director of the Lebanese National Center for Studies, noted that it is necessary to determine the type of peace that the world desires on such an occasion.

It is a peace based on social justice within every society and among human societies, and not a peace imposed by the forces of monopoly and brutal capitalism, where we can see extreme poverty and extreme wealth within one society, he said.

China has worked in development for all mankind with the spirit that the fate of the mankind is common, said Bourji. "So we see them working with countries, whether small or large, from the point of view of the common interest."

Adhere Cavince, a Kenyan international relations researcher, said that China is upholding the idea of peaceful development to promote world peace, common development and shared prosperity.

He took the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as an example, noting that China, via the BRI, has shared the proceeds of its own development with about 140 countries through provision of wide-ranging public goods.

Cavince also spoke highly of China for using diplomacy to solve global problems as well as championing multilateralism, especially in the fields of climate change, terrorism and combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"China has played an active role in enhancing world order, promoting multilateralism, and tackling key global challenges," Khuon Sodary, second vice-president of the Cambodian National Assembly and a member of the standing committee of the Cambodian People's Party, told Xinhua.

Sodary noted that China has actively participated in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations and sent its peacekeepers to join operations in war-torn countries, which clearly "underline the nobel and historic role of China and its people in assisting countries around the world to achieve a long-term peace, stability and development."

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the UN General Assembly. It was later declared as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire. The 2021 theme for the International Day of Peace is "Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)