China mulls photo contest in Somalia to strengthen ties

Xinhua) 09:41, September 21, 2021

MOGADISHU, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Somalia said on Monday it will organize a China-Somalia Friendship Photo Contest to help enhance bilateral relations ahead of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The embassy said the content will celebrate the deep friendship between people of China and Somalia, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges and interactions.

"People from all walks of life in Somalia and Chinese businesses in Somalia are welcome to participate and submit photos," said the embassy in its invitation.

It said those interested are expected to submit their photos from Sept. 20 to 26 focussing on China-Somalia cooperation in various fields, China-Somalia people-to-people exchanges and friendship, stories of Somalis in China or Chinese in Somalia.

The embassy said participants should submit no more than two photos and that the photo should not violate the laws and regulations of China and Somalia and also does not infringe the legitimate right and interest of any third party.

"Top two winners will win a cash prize of 200 U.S. dollars each, and cash prizes will total more than 1,400 dollars for all the prize winners," the embassy said.

It said the result of the contest will be announced at an online reception on Sept. 28 and prizes will be awarded before Oct. 31.

