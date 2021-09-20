Exquisite Dazu rock carvings on display at National Museum of China

Xinhua) 15:47, September 20, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A special exhibition featuring precious Dazu rock carvings has opened at the National Museum of China.

Titled "Remarkable and Graceful: Special Exhibition of Dazu Rock Carvings," the exhibition is the centralized display of 82 pieces of fine collections from the Dazu Rock Carvings Museum in the central Chinese city of Chongqing.

Around a hundred photographs and multiple video clips offering visitors a panoramic view of this glamourous art have also been put on display at the exhibition.

The exhibition is set to last for two months. Apart from showcasing the art and its history, it also offers glimpses of the outcome of preservation and inheritance works in recent years.

Dazu Rock Carvings originated from Sichuan and Chongqing regions in ancient China. In 1999, the carvings were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural heritage site.

