2021 Quantum Industry Conference held in Hefei
(Xinhua) 13:37, September 19, 2021
A participant takes photos of the quantum computing exhibition during the 2021 Quantum Industry Conference in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 18, 2021. Themed "Quantum Technology · Industry Revolution", the 2021 Quantum Industry Conference was held in Hefei on Saturday. The conference brought together a group of scientific researchers and industry leaders to discuss the development of the quantum industry and released a series of applications. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
