China is genuine partner in Ghana's development: official

Xinhua) 08:58, September 18, 2021

ACCRA, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is a genuine partner in Ghana's quest for development to lift itself out of poverty, Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, the newly-appointed Ghanaian ambassador to China, said Friday.

During a tour of Chinese-funded infrastructure projects, the official told Xinhua that infrastructure development cooperation between the two countries and Chinese private sector investments in the Ghanaian economy was ample testimony of China's role in the West African country's development agenda.

"Coming here after visiting some Chinese companies summarizes the commitment of the Chinese government and its people to support Ghana in its development agenda," Hammond said at the project site of the Jamestown Fishing Harbor Complex, a China-aided project built by CRCC Harbour and Channel Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

He said the fishing harbor would transform the lives of the coastal community by improving their livelihoods, creating more jobs and expanding the entire fishing industry value chain.

"This facility here provides a comfortable place for fisher folks to land, process their fish, and store them for sale, and also provides a place for the children to go to kindergarten and free the women to focus on their jobs and improve productivity," he said.

The official also acknowledged the contributions of Chinese private companies investing in the country and welcomed other potential Chinese investors to channel investments into sectors including manufacturing, tourism, and fisheries.

Hammond added China is a big market for Ghanaian products including cocoa and other agricultural products, which Ghanaians should take advantage of for export.

"I am proud that the government I represent places much value on the China-Ghana relationship...As I go to China as Ghana's ambassador, I look forward to deepening the relationship for the benefit of the two countries," he said.

