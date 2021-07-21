Chinese medical team donates medical supplies to support TCM in Ghana

Xinhua) 09:36, July 21, 2021

ACCRA, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical team to Ghana donated a consignment of medical supplies to a private hospital here Tuesday in a bid to support the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practice in the country.

The items presented by the team to the China Traditional Herbal Hospital include 70 boxes of acupuncture needles, moxibustion tools, acupuncture charts, and many other supplies.

Kwame Nyame Bediako Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital commended the Chinese medical team for the kind gesture and stressed the importance of TCM in Ghana's healthcare delivery system.

"It means so many things to us, especially the acupuncture needles, the smoke for the treatment, the acupuncture chart, everything that they have given to us today, we say thank you," he said.

Stressing the efficacy of Chinese acupressure and acupuncture, Mensah said TCM is gaining so much popularity in Ghana that many locals take it as their first choice.

Zhuang Shaohui, chief of the Chinese medical team, who handed over the medical supplies to the hospital, said the rationale behind the donation is to deepen cooperation between the two countries as well as support in the treatment of common ailments in Ghana.

"China and Ghana are friends, and we really hope the Chinese treatment can help Ghanaians," she said.

Over years, the Chinese government has dispatched 10 batches of medical teams to Ghana, which helped augment the health service delivery in the West African country.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)