China promotes traditional Chinese medicine culture

Xinhua) 10:58, July 08, 2021

Students learn to dispense traditional Chinese medicinal materials under the instruction of a pharmacist in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Jia Minjie)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday unveiled a plan to promote the culture of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) among the public.

The plan, jointly issued by five authorities, aims to explain the connotations of TCM culture in modernized, popular and innovative ways.

Among the steps scheduled from 2021 to 2025 are building TCM experience centers, promoting knowledge of health contained in TCM culture, and developing TCM culture products using new technology.

Training on TCM culture will also be provided to specialized teachers in primary and middle schools to integrate the culture into the education process.

