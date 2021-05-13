Senior legislator urges greater role for TCM in China

Xinhua) 14:50, May 13, 2021

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends the first plenary meeting of the teams of an enforcement inspection of the Law on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Beijing, March 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

LANZHOU, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator has called for enhancing the role of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in advancing the Healthy China Initiative.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour on the implementation of the TCM law in northwest China's Gansu Province from Sunday to Wednesday.

During the tour, Wang and the inspection team listened to reports regarding the law's enforcement, and visited local hospitals, a community health service center, as well as medicine companies, to learn about their efforts on TCM development.

Wang commended Gansu's achievements in administering TCM at medical institutions and implementing the TCM law, and called for more efforts to ensure the quality of medical ingredients and TCM related medical services.

