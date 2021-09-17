Chinese mainland reports 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:54, September 17, 2021

A health worker collects swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Xianyou County, Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 16, 2021.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 61 in Fujian and one in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases, including 16 in Yunnan, two each in Henan and Guangdong, and one each in Shanghai and Zhejiang.

Two new suspected cases were reported in Shanghai, all arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday across the mainland, the commission said.

A total of 8,754 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 8,167 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 587 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,577 by Thursday, including 916 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,025 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 20 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, including 14 arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 378 asymptomatic cases, of whom 359 were imported, under medical observation as of Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,149 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,115 cases, including 839 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,862 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

